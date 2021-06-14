Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

