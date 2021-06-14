Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.