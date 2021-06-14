Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $68.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

