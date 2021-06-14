Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.26

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 1525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

