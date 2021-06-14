Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Up 135.7% in May

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

SBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,810. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

