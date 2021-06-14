Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.17. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.