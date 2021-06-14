White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 841 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.