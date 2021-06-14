White Pine Capital LLC Buys 70,383 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 273.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,383 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 643.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.54 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,221 shares of company stock valued at $348,721. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

