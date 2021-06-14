White Pine Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

