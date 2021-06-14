Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) shares traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 95,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 91,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company was founded on April 15, 1981 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

