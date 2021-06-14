Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.59.

WING stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

