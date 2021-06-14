Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

