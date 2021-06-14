World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.99. World Acceptance posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million.

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.34. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.15. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

