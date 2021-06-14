Wownero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,870.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $53,870.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 39,878,964.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.80 or 0.08853771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

