Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $4.53 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $297,392.02 and $120.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00011252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00166250 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00185934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01029321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,250.12 or 0.99917122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.