Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $119,273.33 and approximately $900.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $350.80 or 0.00869058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

