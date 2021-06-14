Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

