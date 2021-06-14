Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,499,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 2,285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XIACF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.