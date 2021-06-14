XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.28.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,392,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

