xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006489 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $2.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003286 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003311 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034886 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049623 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

