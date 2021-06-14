Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 23,471 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

TRP opened at $53.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.