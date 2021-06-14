Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.88. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

