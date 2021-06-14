Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 8,491 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

