Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold a total of 508,607 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.