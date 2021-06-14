Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

