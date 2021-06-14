Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,085 shares of company stock worth $1,143,458. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

