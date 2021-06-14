Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,714. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

