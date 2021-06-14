Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cutera reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09. Cutera has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

