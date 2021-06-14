Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $51.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $209.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,735. The firm has a market cap of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of 782.25, a PEG ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.