Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 154,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The GEO Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

