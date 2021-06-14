Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Veru reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,867. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

