Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatsen.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
