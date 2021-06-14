Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

