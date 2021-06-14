Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:CATM remained flat at $$38.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

