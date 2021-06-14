Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $263,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,720 shares of company stock valued at $43,206,327. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.45.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

