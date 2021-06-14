Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

