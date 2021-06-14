Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

CREE stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 122.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,101,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

