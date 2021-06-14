Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,512. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.