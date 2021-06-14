Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

