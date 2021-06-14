Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Shares of RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

