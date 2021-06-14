Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.31. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.