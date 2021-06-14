Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.14. 13,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21. Yum China has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

