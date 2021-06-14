Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.95. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,147. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

