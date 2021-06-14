Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock worth $2,054,733. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

