Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,094. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.