Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,094. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.