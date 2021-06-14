Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 727,016 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,209. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

