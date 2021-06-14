Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.