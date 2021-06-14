Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 million and the highest is $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,766. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

