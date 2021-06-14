Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $466.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.