Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

