Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

